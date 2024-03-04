Officers should resolve people’s problems at earliest: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Dakra Bazar in Garhi Cantt area of Dehradun today, and met the beneficiaries benefited under various schemes and also took stock of the status of implementation of public welfare schemes. Reaching Dakra Bazaar in Garhi Cantt area via the Chief Minister’s residence complex, the CM interacted with the beneficiaries benefited from various schemes like Ujjwala Scheme, free food grains, Ayushman Scheme etc and also inquired about their well-being. The Chief Minister also sought feedback from the beneficiaries about what benefits they had received under which scheme. The Chief Minister said that it is a sincere effort of the government to extend the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government to the general public. He said that instructions have been given to all officers concerned for quick disposal of public problems .

The beneficiaries were surprised to find the Chief Minister suddenly in their midst and appeared to be happy and excited. The local people also thanked the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister with blessings for benefiting them from various schemes.

During the field visit, Dhami also handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to the countrymen, the general public and beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned in his letter sent to the people of the country that “10 years ago, when you all gave me your blessings and gave me the opportunity to serve you, then with the basic mantra of Antyodaya, we have helped the lowest rung of the country. It was started with the aim of including the people of India in the mainstream. As soon as the government was formed, we had resolved that our government will be dedicated to the poor. With the inspiration of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have continuously implemented such schemes in these 10 years, which will reduce the difficulties of the poor and make their lives easier. Slogans of eradicating poverty have been raised in our country for a long time, but despite these slogans poverty has not been eradicated”.

In his letter, the Prime Minister added, “For us four castes are paramount- poor, youth, farmers and women. I believe that the country will develop only when the poor, young farmers and women of the country develop. Today a new chapter of poor welfare, women welfare, youth upliftment and farmer respect is being written in the country. Since 2014, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in terms of health, education and standard of living. Electricity has been provided to every village, tap water is reaching every house. Ayushman Yojana and Jan Aushadhi Kendra are proving to be a boon for crores of people”