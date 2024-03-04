Officers should resolve people’s problems at earliest: Dhami

CM meets beneficiaries of various schemes in Doon, reads out Modi’s letter to them
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Dakra Bazar in Garhi Cantt area of Dehradun today, and met the beneficiaries benefited under various schemes and also took stock of the status of implementation of public welfare schemes. Reaching Dakra Bazaar in Garhi Cantt area via the Chief Minister’s residence complex, the CM interacted with the beneficiaries benefited from various schemes like Ujjwala Scheme, free food grains, Ayushman Scheme etc and also inquired about their well-being. The Chief Minister also sought feedback from the beneficiaries about what benefits they had received under which scheme. The Chief Minister said that it is a sincere effort of the government to extend the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government to the general public. He said that instructions have been given to all officers concerned for quick disposal of public problems.
The beneficiaries were surprised to find the Chief Minister suddenly in their midst and appeared to be happy and excited. The local people also thanked the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister with blessings for benefiting them from various schemes.
During the field visit, Dhami also handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to the countrymen, the general public and beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned in his letter sent to the people of the country that “10 years ago, when you all gave me your blessings and gave me the opportunity to serve you, then with the basic mantra of Antyodaya, we have helped the lowest rung of the country. It was started with the aim of including the people of India in the mainstream. As soon as the government was formed, we had resolved that our government will be dedicated to the poor. With the inspiration of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have continuously implemented such schemes in these 10 years, which will reduce the difficulties of the poor and make their lives easier. Slogans of eradicating poverty have been raised in our country for a long time, but despite these slogans poverty has not been eradicated”.
In his letter, the Prime Minister added, “For us four castes are paramount- poor, youth, farmers and women. I believe that the country will develop only when the poor, young farmers and women of the country develop. Today a new chapter of poor welfare, women welfare, youth upliftment and farmer respect is being written in the country. Since 2014, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in terms of health, education and standard of living. Electricity has been provided to every village, tap water is reaching every house. Ayushman Yojana and Jan Aushadhi Kendra are proving to be a boon for crores of people”
The PM added that the consecration of Lord Ram Lala in Ayodhya is a symbol of the loyalty and respect of the countrymen for their patience and sacrifice of more than 500 years. This moment is also a proclamation of New India’s resolve to become self-reliant and world leader. In the last 10 years, the government has taken rapid steps towards making India self-reliant and world leader by following the path of Ram Rajya. Chandrayaan 3 hoisted the country’s tricolour on the moon. Guided the world by successfully presiding over the G-20 and gave women their rights by reserving 33 percent seats for women in the country’s Lok Sabha and Assemblies. Apart from these, India is progressing in every aspect like railways, roads, airports, educational institutions, technical centres, border security, international relations. This has been possible only with the hope and blessings of the countrymen. Modi expressed confidence that he will continue to receive the blessings and love of the countrymen in the future so that he can fulfil the dream of a developed and strong new India by serving you with more speed and energy.