Officials learn effective social media skills in Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: In order to use social media as an instrument of progress and development, officials from 21 departments of the state government are learning special skills at Graphic Era . A two-day training programme started for this in Graphic Era Hill University today. The programme will focus on imparting skills for effective and positive use of social media .

Inaugurating the event, Director General, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr. Sanjay Jasola, said that in this two-day workshop, government officials will learn how to use social media and Internet more effectively. Citing the example of Kodak, he said that those who do not upgrade themselves with time and fail to learn new technologies, eventually perish. Today, having presence in social media is a necessity and government officials must be aware of the effective use of social media for maximum publicity of government policies and to reach out to the general public.

Director, Infrastructure, Graphic Era , Dr Subhash Gupta, said that social media can on one hand be used to make people aware about public policies and in times of disasters and natural calamities it be used to inform and alert people and government machinery on time. In February 2021, a viral video of flooding Rishi-Ganga and Dholi river not only alerted the people, but helped government to take preventive actions in time.

Shyam, faculty of School of Management and convenor of the training programme, explained to the participants the process of creating organic and paid social media pages of their departments on social media . He emphasised the sensitivity analysis and text mining of people’s comments on social media and said that the reviews of such comments can be analyzed properly and used for image building of the departments. In the second session, Jitendra Chauhan gave a presentation on the extraordinary work done by the government departments through proper use of social media .

Government officials working in 21 departments of the state government, like Rural Development, Sericulture, Agriculture and Jal Vidyut Nigam are participating in the training programme. The programme was coordinated by Shweta Chauhan. Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University Dr. R. Gauri, Head, School of Management, Dr. Roopa Khanna, Dr. Himanshu Kargeti, Dr. Ajay Saini, Smita Kothari and other faculty members also remained present.