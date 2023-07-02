Officials of Mussoorie Hotel Association discuss issues with Minister Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 01 July: The office bearers of the Mussoorie Hotel Association met Cabinet Minister, Ganesh Joshi, at his camp office on Saturday. During this, the office bearers of the association put up various problems related to the hotel industry in Mussoorie before the Minister.

The office bearers of the association said that in the order passed by the Hon’ble Court, the supply of water to hotels by private tankers from Dhobi Ghat water source, Mussoorie was declared illegal. He said that in the same sequence, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan was directed by the Hon’ble Court to regularize the said source and make rules for water supply. This rule has been prepared by the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and according to the rules, water is being supplied by the Jal Sansthan from the said source. He said that most of the hotels in Mussoorie get their water from the water provided by the Jal Sansthan and run their hotels while saving water.

The office bearers of the association said that in this order by the Hon’ble Court, the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand has been expected to formulate a policy in coordination with the concerned departments regarding the above problem and various other problems of Mussoorie city. Immediately Minister Joshi instructed the concerned officials to solve the problem on telephone. Giving positive assurance to the office bearers of the association, the minister met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Chief Secretary soon and assured them of a quick solution to the problem. The officials of the Hotel Association also expressed their gratitude to Minister Ganesh Joshi.

President Sanjay Aggarwal, Sandeep Sahni, Ram Kumar, RN Mathur, Deepak Gupta, etc., were present on this occasion.