Officials should speed up the formation of cluster schools: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: The state government has decided to set up cluster schools across the state because of qualitative improvement in the education system, increase in physical resources, availability of teachers and increase in the number of students. At least two cluster schools will be established in each development block. The responsibility of completing the process has been entrusted to the Block Education Officers. All Block Education Officers have been instructed to prepare DPRs for selected cluster schools and new buildings of completely damaged schools , through executive agencies, at the earliest.

Dr Rawat today held a meeting of education officers in a private hotel in Dehradun, in which along with high officials of the government and directorate, Block Education Officers and Sub-Divisional Education Officers from across the state participated. In a marathon meeting that lasted for about three hours, Departmental Minister Dr Rawat discussed the number of selected cluster schools , the progress of PM-Shri schools , the performance of students in the council examination, the number of teachers and students posted in the school and the availability of basic facilities. Distribution of free textbooks, the progress of voluntary and compulsory retirement of teachers and non-teaching personnel missing for a long time and voluntary and compulsory retirement of sick teachers and non-teaching personnel, etc., were reviewed block-wise. He instructed the Block Education Officers that it is mandatory to set up at least two cluster schools in each block in the current financial year out of the selected cluster schools . For this, the officers should discuss all the points with the local public representatives and parents, agreeing to adjust the schools falling within a radius of five to ten kilometers. After this, get the DPR made from the agency responsible for the construction of new buildings of the finally selected cluster schools and completely damaged schools and hand them over to the Chief Education Officer immediately so that the DPR of all the school buildings and cluster schools can be made available to the government for approval on time. Dr Rawat instructed the officers that apart from running drug-free and tobacco-prohibition campaigns in all the schools , it will also have to ensure moral education to the students and the conduct of teachers to follow service rules. For this, he also asked all the block education officers to conduct special campaigns in their respective development blocks and review them from time to time. He further said that compulsory and voluntary retirement action should also be taken against those teachers and employees who are missing for a long time or are absent from school due to illness for a long time.

In the review meeting, a presentation was also given by Deputy Director Dr Chetan Nautiyal on behalf of the Directorate of Education regarding the formation of cluster schools . On this occasion, the departmental minister also released the second edition of the Anandam-Curriculum Special Issue ‘Anand-Path’ magazine prepared by the State Educational Research and Training Council, Uttarakhand. Departmental Secretary Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Yogendra Yadav and Director General Vanshidhar Tiwari also gave guidelines to the officers on various points including establishment of schools and quality of education.