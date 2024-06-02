Offline registrations for Char Dham to resume from today

By Our Staff Reporter’
Dehradun, 31 May: Just a day after the Chief Secretary Radha Raturi informed that the government had decided to extend the restriction on offline registrations for Char Dham Yatra till 10 June, the government has once again revised its decision.
An important decision has now been taken by the state government regarding offline registration in Char Dham Yatra.
This decision has been taken after the on-site inspection conducted by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and IG Garhwal and talks with the District Magistrates concerned. As per the decision taken today, offline registration of 1500 devotees everyday will be done from Haridwar and Rishikesh respectively with effect from tomorrow. After this the passengers will be permitted to proceed to Char Dham Yatra. It may be recalled that restricting the Offline registrations for the Char Dham Yatra had attracted major criticism from the travel agents and tour operators in particular as their business was getting unduly affected.
It may be recalled that that in view of the unexpected crowd gathered in the Char Dhams, offline registration was banned during the second week of the Yatra itself while online registration continued. Meanwhile, now the government has decided to allow offline registration up to 1,500 pilgrims per day from Rishikesh and 1,500 pilgrims per day from Haridwar.