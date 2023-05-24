Olympus High celebrates 21st Annual Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Olympus High celebrated its 21st Annual Day with great zeal and enthusiasm within the school premises, here, today. Social Activist, Communicator and Founder of SDC Anoop Nautiyal was the Chief Guest.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome extended to the Chief Guest, followed by rendition of the school song, ‘We are proud to be Olympians’, by the school choir. The Chief Guest, along with other dignitaries, then proceeded to light the ceremonial lamp.

The annual prize distribution ceremony took place and the achievers of the academic year, 2022-23, were awarded for their outstanding performances.

As part of the festivities, the school magazine was also unveiled on the occasion. School Managing Director, Kunal Shamshere Malla, and Principal Anuradha Malla presented the Chief Guest with a memento as a token of appreciation.

Principal Anuradha Malla delivered a comprehensive annual report highlighting the noteworthy accomplishments of the school during the past year.

The highlight of the event was the mesmerising light and sound play, ‘The Lion King’, directed by Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla. The audience was captivated by the flawless performances and extravagant display of talent, eliciting thunderous applause and leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

The programme concluded with the vote of by Managing Director Dr Malla. He emphasised the importance of parental support at every milestone in the children’s journey toward growth and success.