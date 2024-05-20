Olympus High Celebrates 25th Annual Day with Sound & Light Show ‘Zangooraa’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 May: Olympus High celebrated its 25th Annual Day with great zeal and enthusiasm within the school premises today. The program was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, veteran Actor Victor Banerjee and his wife Maya Banerjee.

The program commenced with a warm welcome extended to the Chief Guest, followed by the rendition of the school song, ‘We are proud to be Olympians’, performed by the school choir. The Chief Guest, along with other esteemed dignitaries, then proceeded to light the ceremonial lamp, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of the program.

Thereafter annual prize distribution ceremony took place, where the achievers of the academic year 2023-24 were recognized and awarded for their outstanding performances. During the occasion, the teachers of Olympus High were also felicitated for their various achievements and noteworthy support.

As part of the festivities, the school magazine was also unveiled during the occasion. The Managing Director, Kunal Shamshere Malla, and the Principal, Anuradha Malla, presented the Chief Guest with a memento as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Victor Banerjee said, “I am glad to be associated with Olympus High . Every time I come here, I am amazed to see the growth and development of the students. I congratulate the school on its silver jubilee and commend the staff and students for their dedication and achievements.”

Subsequently, the Principal, Anuradha Malla, delivered a comprehensive annual report, highlighting the noteworthy accomplishments of the school during the past year.

The highlight of the event was the mesmerizing light and sound play, ‘ Zangooraa – The Gypsy Prince’, directed by Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla. The audience was captivated by the flawless performances and extravagant display of talent, eliciting thunderous applause and leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.