Olympus High celebrates 75th Independence Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Olympus High School celebrated 75th Independence Day with great fervour within the school premises. The programme commenced with flag hoisting by the Managing Director, Kunal Shamshere Malla, followed by singing of the National Anthem.

The teachers of Olympus High presented a dance performance to the song, ‘Aye Watan Merey Abaad Rehey Tu’. They later sang a patriotic song, ‘Jag Mein Bharat Desh Humara’, written by the former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and composed by Music Teacher Kishley Shah.

The highlight of the day was a song sung by Managing Director Kunal Shamshere Malla which filled the atmosphere with flavours of patriotism. Later, he evoked a sense of patriotism amongst the audience with his inspirational speech.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Principal, Olympus High, Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla.