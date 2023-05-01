On CM’s direction, arrangement made in all schools, gram sabhas to listen to 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ Mann Ki Baat ‘ programme’s 100th edition will be broadcast tomorrow in all government educational institutes including schools , colleges and polytechnics and in all gram sabhas of Uttarakhand. On the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami the administration has ensured arrangements for listening to the programme in all schools , gram sabhas , degree colleges, polytechnics, ITIs so that more and more people in the state can listen to PM’s Mann Ki Baat .

In Dehradun, one such programme is being held at Raj Bhawan tomorrow where screening of the special edition of Mann Ki Baat will be hosted. The 100th edition of ‘ Mann Ki Baat ‘ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be telecast tomorrow at 11 am. In this programme, Modi will be heard making a special mention of those people who are playing an important role in building the society and the nation. There are many such people in every nook and corner of the country and apart from creating a different identity with their works, they are also working to give direction to the society. Information about such people and information about their works is given by the Prime Minister through this programme. This information would be most useful for the students. A large number of teachers and common people have been listening to this programme in the past.

Dhami said that the 100th edition of the programme to be aired tomorrow is significant in many ways.