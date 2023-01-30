On CM’s direction, DGP directs strict action against cow smugglers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed strict action against the people involved in illegal cow transport and cow smuggling in the state. On the direction issued by the CM, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to impose Gangster Act on the accused involved in cow smuggling, under the Cow Protection Act 2007. Under this Act, any person in the state who is found involved in smuggling cattle belonging to the cow dynasty, will now be prosecuted under the Gangster Act. After this order of the Uttarakhand DGP , now the police will have to be more careful because in the state where there is a strict law regarding cow protection, the state police had been rather casual in investigating such cases so far. This casual approach of the Police had led to certain people taking law into their own hands and beating up the cow smugglers themselves. ADG Law and Order V Murugesan has informed that after the DGP ‘s order, orders have been issued to the police of all 13 districts to take action under this act.