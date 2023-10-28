On HC order, Nagar Nigam to verify attendance of employees with biometric machines

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Dehradun Nagar Nigam) will use portable biometric machines for verification of attendance of employees deputed on field job in different municipal wards. This decision comes in the wake of the instructions issued by Uttarakhand High Court. In order to implement the decision, the Nagar Nigam has started preparations to take the attendance of its employees through biometric machine.

For this, the Corporation will soon be purchasing the required biometric machines.

Biometric machines will be installed in all zonal and section offices of the Municipal Corporation, in which employees will have to register their attendance on arrival at the office for the day and at the time of leaving the office for the day. Those on field duty will also have to register their attendance on portable biometric machines on arrival for the duty at the duty site and at the time of leaving the site for the day after work.

The decision of the High Court has been taken to ensure that the sanitation system of the city remains functional during office hours. The supervisors of each ward will be given portable biometric machines. With this, all the sanitation workers will be able to register their presence in their work area itself. The biometric machine will be able to register the attendance of the employees by identifying fingerprints as well as through face recognition. The supervisor will mark the attendance of all the sanitation workers in the mornings as well as well as the evening shifts.

After the arrival of the biometric machine, it will be mandatory for all employees/contract employees/outsourced employees working in the Municipal Corporation to mark their attendance through it.

