One arrested for trampling police constable in illegal mining incident

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Feb: It may be recalled that Garhwal Post had sometime back published a report on rampant illegal quarrying and mining carried out in river Noon in Jaintanwala forest under Dehradun Cantonment area. Despite the reporting, the quarrying was continuing allegedly in connivance with police officials and the local administration. However, one incident that happened yesterday, has once again exposed the large scale illegal activity forcing the police to take action in this regard. The Dehradun Police today arrested an accused named Shamim for allegedly running his tractor over a Police constable yesterday. The constable Manoj was seriously injured in this incident and has been admitted to the hospital. The question is what this constable was doing in that forest area, and whether he had gone there to do some extortion and the episode raises several important questions. Well today Shamim was arrested but three other accused are still absconding.

In an attempt to dispel the speculations in this regard, Dehradun DIG/SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar today informed accused Shamim alias Chhotu, son of Shamshad, who had rammed a tractor on Cantt Police constable Manoj, is a resident of Aamwala Masjid area of Prem Nagar. The tractor of the accused who was doing illegal stone mining from Noon river has also confiscated. At present, the accused brothers of the main accused arrested in this case Wasim alias Gadad, Arslan and Sohail’s son Shamshad are absconding. The DIG also claimed that action under the Gangster Act would also be taken against the accused in this case.

Meanwhile, Kunwar, also claimed that in case any information about collusion of any policeman or officer with the mining mafia comes to the fore, then the strictest action will be taken. Giving a clear warning to the mining mafia, he asked them to desist from their antics. Otherwise strictest action under the Gangster Act will be ensured in the coming days. The Dehradun Police has also transferred some Police officers in this regard.