One-Day Plantation Drive held by RLEK

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: A one-day “Plantation Drive” under the programme, “Our Environment, Our Development”, was organised at Bluestar Van Gujjar Junior High School, Mohand, Saharanpur District, by Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra (RLEK), a Doon based NGO, with the support of Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd.

Padma Shri Avdhash Kaushal, Chairperson, Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, Project Coordinator Sonali Sharma, Education Programme Coordinator of Van Gujjar Schools Avdhesh Sharma and Manoj Mamgain, Human Resource Manager, Sharon Bio-Medicine, teachers, and children participated in the drive.

The plantation drive was conducted as part of a unique initiative, “Hamara Paryavaran, Hamara Vikas”. During the drive, around 100 trees of different varieties such as bel, cyprus, bottlebrush, neem, apple, guava, peepal, mango, jackfruit, banyan and lemon were planted. Other varieties planted included ornamental and evergreen plants.

An eco-club for the protection and management of trees was formed in Bluestar Van Gujjar Junior High School. A group of Van Gujjar students sang, “Hum Van Gujjar jungle ke vaasi, jungle humara ghar hai… Duniya kitni badal gayi hai iski hume khabar hai…jungle humara ghar hai.” The children also narrated stories and poems related to Mother Nature.

Avdhesh Sharma said, “This plantation drive is different because every child will be responsible for looking after one tree. We informed them in detail about the environment. The students and their teachers also shared their views on environmental conservation.” Riya, a student from the school, informed the participants about the need to protect the environment, especially trees. She said, “Trees give us oxygen which is important for survival of life. We also obtain different products like wood, resin, and fruits. Without them we cannot survive.”

Avdhash Kaushal said, “The Van Gujjar tribe is considered a part of nature. Including their children in this drive has been a matter of pride for us.”

Neeraj, a teacher in the Van Gujjar School added, “Every morning, during assembly time, we will discuss with children about trees and the environment. We will depute certain children for watering the plants every day. This will also help to build a positive habit in these young ones.”

Manoj Mamgain, HR Manager, Sharon Bio-Medicine, congratulated the team for their efforts.