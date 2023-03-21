One more accused arrested in Patwari paper leak case

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 20 Mar: The Haridwar SIT has arrested one more accused in the recruitment scam related to the post of Patwari (Revenue Sub Inspector). The arrested accused, David, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. David has been arrested from Bhagwanpur (Roorkee).

It may be recalled that David was an accused also in the recruitment scam related to the post of Forest Sub Inspector (Van Daroga) and had been arrested and sent to prison in the 2021. David, son of Sadhu Ram, is a resident of Laksar in district Haridwar. A case has been registered against the accused in Laksar police station for cheating.

According to the SIT, the arrested accused was absconding along with his accomplices after collecting lakhs of rupees from candidates for Patwari/Lekhpal recruitment, obtained their education documents and helped them copy the answers before the examinations at a resort located in Biharigarh (District Saharanpur in UP). He is also allegedly involved in another paper leak case related to the post of JE. A warrant of arrest had been issued against the accused by the Court Special Judge Vigilance, Dehradun. Following this, Garhwal IG Karan Singh Nagnyal announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

The FIR was lodged at Police Station Kankhal in Patwari paper leak case under sections 409, 467, 468, 420, 471, 120 of IPC and a reward announced. The SIT claims it had been continuously raiding different places for his arrest. According to sources, David was arrested yesterday but this was not made public. It is not the first time that he has been arrested for a similar crime. He was arrested in the past for his involvement in paper leaks related to recruitment on the post of Forest Sub Inspectors. In that case, he had allegedly used Bluetooth technology to leak the question paper. According to the SIT, the accused David is also wanted in a case registered in Kotwali Laksar for cheating under the pretext of providing a job. Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh, who also heads the SIT, has claimed that the investigation is progressing in the right direction and soon every accused person related to paper leaks and rigging of the recruitment scams will be sent behind bars.