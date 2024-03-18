One more tigress set free in Rajaji Park under translocation programme

DEHRADUN, 15 March: Here is good news for wildlife lovers. The Uttarakhand forest department has translocated one more female tiger from the Corbett National Park to Rajajji National Park which was set free in its natural surroundings on Friday.

The six year old tigress is healthy and safe and being monitored constantly with the help of radio-collar, said Saket Badola, Director Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The tigress was translocated on March 11 under the proper protocol of transportation, he said. The next day, the tigress was freed in a reserved tiger area in the Motichur range of the Rajaji Park.

On Friday, the tigress was freed in the natural surroundings of the park in the presence of state Forest Minister Subodh Unniyal, HoFF Anup Malik, Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha and other top officials of the park.

An eight member monitoring team has also been set up which would keep an eye on the movements of the tigress with the help of satellite and camera-traps.

The process of relocating a 6-year-old tigress from Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Dhela zone to Rajaji National Park commenced recently under the NTCA-approved tiger relocation project. Three tigers, one male and two females, have already been translocated to Rajaji Park.

The tigress was trapped from Corbett’s Dhela zone on March 7. Thereafter, it underwent medical checks and other formalities before being moved to Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, three tigers were reintroduced in the Rajaji reserve in 2020, 2021 and 2023 from Corbett park and its nearby forest divisions. According to the latest estimates of Wildlife Institute of India, Rajaji is home to 54 tigers, 51 in the eastern part and other three in the western part.