ONGC ally in development of U’khand: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, today, that Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream is an example for every generation. He played an important role in eradicating the caste system and maladjustment in society from the country. Dr Ambedkar was not only a person but also an idea, he was not only a leader but a pioneer and not only a thinker but also a social reformer.

He was addressing a programme organised at the Nehru Auditorium of ONGC Academy on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on Thursday. Chief Minister Dhami said, “I believe that Baba Saheb is not only the messiah of Dalits but of all society. Through his words and deeds, he made clear that there should be mutual love and harmony among all castes of Hinduism, and that this love and harmony should be based on equality. There are equal rights for all castes, like the Vedas, etc., had a karma based varna system and not a birth based one. But over time, due to the birth-based varna system, discrimination among the castes increased. Under the leadership of Babasaheb, the framers of the constitution worked to bridge this gap. And under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are trying to make India a Vishwa Guru, where there will be unity among all castes, there will be love.”

The Chief Minister said that the vision of building a modern India was being fulfilled under the leadership and able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The benefits of the programmes are reaching those standing in the last line of society. Whatever welfare schemes have been implemented by the government since 2014, their benefits are being implemented with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He added that 80 crore people of the country were provided free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana operated during the Corona period. As many as 60 lakh people in the state are being benefited from the scheme through this facility.

The Chief Minister requested the ONGC CMD to assist in the development of remote areas of the state, where there is a shortage of resources, and also adopt 5 districts under its corporate social responsibility. That would be a true tribute to Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister declared that the nation would always be indebted to Babasaheb for his contribution as the framer of the Constitution. Inspired by Ambedkar, every resident of the state is benefitting from the schemes of the central and state governments without any discrimination.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, ONGC CMD Dr Alka Mittal, and former Information Advisor Rajendra Pant also expressed their views on this occasion.

