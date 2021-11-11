ONGC CMD nominated President of AIPSSPB

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 9 Nov: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) CMD Subhash Kumar has been unanimously nominated President of the All India Public Sector Sports Promotion Board (AIPSSPB). The decision was taken during the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 7 November in New Delhi. Earlier, Kumar was serving as the Executive Vice President of the Board.

During the tenure of ONGC CMD as the Executive Vice President of the All India Sports body, the Board has made phenomenal contributions towards the promotion of sports across the country. The hard work of AIPSSPB was illustrated after nine officers of central PSUs ONGC and IOC were recently conferred the Arjuna and Dhyanchand Awards for 2021.

During the AGM, ONGC Executive Director HP Singh was also unanimously nominated as the Vice President of the Board.

The Board decided to enhance its efforts to revive sporting activities, which have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by conducting inter-PSU events in some games. In this line, the first event of the Financial Year will be a PSU Cricket Tournament to be conducted with financial assistance from ONGC preferably in December 2021.

Representatives of 18 member organisations, namely ONGC, AAI, Oriental Insurance, Bank of Baroda, Central Warehousing Corporation, Reserve Bank of India, EPFO, NALCO, BHEL, Air India, MTNL, HPCL, LIC, FCI, NFL, Coal India, BSNL and Oil India participated in the AGM.