ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker unfurls National Flag at Ambedkar Stadium

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jan: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated at ONGC’s Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, here, while observing social distancing norms specified by the government due to the ongoing COVID- 19 Pandemic.

ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker unfurled the National Tricolour and took the ceremonial salute as contingents of ONGC Security, CISF, Fire Services, Contractual Security led by Manager (Security), Tripura Asset, Kaushal Thakur, and second-in-command, Security Officer, Ahmedabad Project, Rahul Yadav.

The CMD, in his address, extended greetings to all on the 72nd Republic Day. He congratulated every ONGCian, current as well as former, who were connected on the occasion virtually from different work centres. He shared ONGC’s performance and achievements in the current fiscal-FY-21.

Among the dignitaries present were Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar, Director (Offshore) Rajesh Kakkar, Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal, Director (Exploration) RK Srivastava, Director (T&FS) Om Prakash Singh, Director (T&FS), Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma, and ED-Chief Security Dr Baljeet Singh.

MD and CEO Alok Kumar Gupta, Director (Finance) GS Chaturvedi of ONGC Videsh, Chief Patron, OOMS, Sushma Sahay, Patrons, OOMS, Dr Neeta Kakkar, Madhu Srivastava, Babita Singh and Sandhya Chaturvedi were also present on the occasion.

Others present were ED-Basin Manager, Frontier Basins, Tarun Shah; ED-HoI, ONGC Academy, Manoj Barthwal; ED- HoI GEOPIC, Pradipta Mishra; GGM(D) HoI IDT G Venkateswaran; GGM- Head Corporate Administration Vipul Kumar; GGM- Chief E&D Directorate, Anveshan Bhavan, CS Vishveshwara Sandilya; CGM- Head National Database, AV Satyanarayana; CGM(Production)- Chief, P&D Directorate, Chandrashekhar; GGM’s and Representatives of Collectives, President and Secretary, OOMS, and Chairperson, WDF. The programme was webcast and ONGCians Pan India could connect online when the CMD unfurled the tricolour and addressed the ONGCians.

A short cultural programme by Anveshna Society for Performing Arts, themed ‘YUVAN- The Spirit Of India – A Celebration of Dance’ was presented with inspiring performances showcasing a medley of classical Indian dances, Acro Yoga, Indian Contemporary Dance eulogising the power of bliss blending with Indian Dance, which was appreciated by all.

A bunch of tricoloured gas filled balloons were released by the CMD and the Directors to mark the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

The function was organised under the guidance of GGM- Head Corporate Administration Vipul Kumar Jain. It was conducted by GGM-Incharge, Rajbhasha and CSR, RR Dwivedi, Rajneesh Trivedi, Padmja Sawant and Jaiprakash Pandey, Rajbhasha Officer, Dehradun.