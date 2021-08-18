ONGC CMD unfurls National Flag in Doon on I Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Aug: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated at ONGC Dehradun with great enthusiasm and grandeur at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, here, while following the COVID19 norms and protocol.

CMD, ONGC and group of companies, Subash Kumar unfurled the National Tricolour and took the ceremonial salute as contingents of CISF, ONGC Security, Fire Services, Principal Security, led by Rahul Yadav, Senior Security Officer, Ahmedabad Asset, marched past the review stand with commitment and dedication.

Among those who graced the occasion were Director(HR) Dr Alka Mittal, Director (Exploration) RK Srivastava, Director (T&FS) Om Prakash Singh, Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma, OSD ( Offshore) Pankaj Kumar and ED Security Dr Baljeet Singh.

MD, CEO, Alok Kumar Gupta and Director (Finance) Vivekanand of ONGC Videsh, Chief Patron, OOMS, Kusum Sharma, Patrons, OOMS, Madhu Srivastava, Babita Singh, Babita Kumar also graced the occasion. Alok Mittal, Deepika Gupta and Seema Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Also present were all Heads of Institute., Dehradun, ED-HCA, senior officers and a number of ONGCians. CMD addressed the ONGCians present at Dehradun and attending the function through webcast. A cultural programme was enjoyed and appreciated by all. A bunch of tricolour gas filled balloons were released by the CMD, Directors and MD, CEO and Director (Finance), OVL, to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The programme was conducted by GM (HR) RR Dwivedi, DGM (programming), Shymali Shah, OL Officer Jaiprakash Pandey and AEE(IE) Disha Tiwari.