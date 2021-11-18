ONGC continues students’ visits to oil-fields under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 17 Nov: Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has organised field visits for students at three more of its oil-field installations. As a part of the visit, students toured installations and drilling rigs of Assam Asset, Ankleshwar Asset and Bokaro Asset. The objective of the visits was to provide the students with an insight into various oil-field operations of ONGC and inculcate a passion among them for nation building.

Assam Asset arranged the second study visit for 100 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nazira (Class-IX and XI) to ONGC production installations and drilling Rig in Geleky Field on 9 November. The students were divided into four equal groups to ensure compliance of COVID-19 related safety protocols. Two groups of student visited the GGS-II and GGS-III in the first half of the day while the other two groups visited the drill sites NGDB_SBS (Rig. EV-2000-IV) and GKKK_H (Rig. E-3000-I) of Geleky Field. In the second half of the day, the visit was reversed so students get the opportunity to explore both drilling rig and installation.

Teachers were deputed for escorting the students and lady teachers were deputed for girl students along with members of Skill Development Centre, Sivasagar. Mentors were nominated from each Drill Sites and GGSs to deliver basic understanding of the activities with the equipment.

Ankleshwar Asset organised its third study tour for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ankleshwar, to CTF Ankleshwar and workover rig deployed at well number Ank#199 on 15 November. Students were briefed about the various processes and systems in CTF after the oil is produced from earth and were also told how production of oil and gas contributes to fulfilling the energy needs of the country. Later, the students were taken to a work over rig site (Ank#199) and various operations at rig site were explained to them.

CBM Asset inB okaro also conducted study tours for 120 students consisting of 57 girl students from local schools on 3, 4, 8 and 13 November. The students visited installations EPS (At BK#1), well sites, drilling rig, workover rig & GCS, Gomia.

Field visits of students to various work locations of ONGC were also organized in September and October.

ONGC is also collaborating with other oil and gas PSEs, to launch 75 projects – one for each year of independence, to boost the country’s indigenous handicraft sector. It is supporting 15 projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility, five of which have already been launched.