ONGC holds student study tour under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: In observance of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, ONGC organised a study tour for students of Godavari Institute of Engineering & Technology (GIET) of Rajahmundry to its Mini Refinery at Tatipaka and Gas Collecting Station at Kesanapalli. The trips were organised during 5 to 9 October in five groups of around 25 students, each. The trips were aimed at providing the students with an insight into various oil-field operations of ONGC, to inculcate a passion among the budding engineers for nation building efforts.

Senior engineers of ONGC apprised the students of the functioning of production installations where crude oil, natural gas and water are obtained from wells, separated and treated. Students were explained how, after treatment, Oil & Gas are sent to Tatipaka refinery and GAIL, respectively. The technical nuances of the oil industry stoked curiosity among the engineering students.

Earlier, in September, celebrating the 75 years of Independence, ONGC had organised field visits for five student groups from Kendriya Vidyalaya and engineering colleges. The study visits during 1 to 15 September were organised at five oil-field locations of the Maharatna – Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Ankleshwar, Cambay and Cauvery.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), ONGC, is organising study visits of 25 groups, comprising around 100 students in each group, during September 2021 to January 2022, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). ONGC is also collaborating with other oil PSUs to launch various projects to boost the country’s indigenous handicraft sector. Central public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will launch 75 different handicraft projects across the country by 15 August 2022. ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects.