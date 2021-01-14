ONGC honors men of letters on Vishwa Hindi Diwas

DEHRADUN, 12 Jan: On the occasion of the Vishwa Hindi Diwas ONGC honored five well known hindi literary persons based in Dehradun. The program was organized by the Rajbhasha Department of ONGC following the pandemic guidelines at BS Negi Bhavan, Tel Bhawan.

GGM- Head Corporate Administration and Infrastructure Vipul Kumar Jain was the Chief Guest and Former GM- Incharge Corporate Communications Rajneesh Trivedi was the Guest of Honor on the occasion.

GM(HR)- Rajbhasha RR Dwivedi warmly welcomed all present on the occasion.

GGM- Head Corporate Administration honored five litterateurs including Dr. Jiten Thakur a well known story writer, Dr. Ram Vinay Singh a well known poet and lyricist, Dr. Kusum Nautiyal a well known writer, dramatist and Shiv Mohan Singh a renowned poet and young and budding poetess Pallavi Rastogi by presenting a shawl, citation and a memento.

Jain also honored Rajneesh Trivedi by presenting a shawl and memento.

The e-magazine Sahastrdhara published by the Rajbhasha Department was released by Jain alongwith Dwivedi, Trivedi and the honored writers, poets and poetess present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest and the dignitaries shared the very history and importance of hindi and its journey through the ages. It has carved a niche for itself and it is difficult to neglect its existence they said. The program was a great success.