ONGC launches-2nd handicraft on  “Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Development of Bhotiya Tribals on Wool Handicrafts”, in Simli

CHAMOLI, 9 Jul: Celebrating 75 years of Independence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav under the aegis of Petroleum Ministry ONGC launched the 2nd handicraft related CSR project on “Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Development of Bhotiya Tribals on Wool Handicrafts”, with Sewa International as the implementing agency, today in Simli, Chamoli district. The programme was inaugurated by ONGC Director (HR) Dr. Alka Mittal on behalf of ONGC.

Earlier Secretary, MOPNG Tarun Kapoor, inaugurated the first project for promotion of Bamboo handicraft in Madhya Pradesh in June 2021. ONGC has already developed five projects.

ONGC Foundation in collaboration with Seva International is taking up the project for Training for Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Development of Bhotiya Tribe, through Weaving (Wool Craft), production of woolen items, especially carpets, with a cost of Rs. 25,26,976/-, as apart of AMRUT MAHOTSAV Celebrations to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. Oil sector PSEs are taking up 75 project for promotion of Art and Handicraft.

This project involves training people of Bhotiya Tribes (Community associated with sheep rearing) in Wool Craft weaving from Chamoli district of Uttarakhand (210 tribal women and 130 men – Indirect beneficiaries).

The Bhotiya Community is traditionally associated with sheep rearing, production of woolen items, especially in carpet making. The woolen industry as an essential part of their lifestyle. For centuries their women have been moving their small “pithacan” (Loin-Loom) for weaving Padua, Ghulam, carpets, Chutki, Lava, Shawls, Aasans, Pankhi, etc. The entire mountain belt, from the Western Himalayas to the North-east frontier region, produces wide range of woolen articles, each distinctive in its own way. The aim of the project is to save this indigenous craft by creation of Raw Material Bank, training in Processing, Spinning, Design development, Production, Sourcing, Packaging & Retailing.The project duration is one year.