ONGC to make Green Hydrogen; inks MoU with Greenko ZeroC 

New Delhi, 26 Jul: Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Greenko ZeroC Private Limited (Greenko), to jointly pursue opportunities in Renewables, Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

The MoU, valid for two years, was inked today in New-Delhi by ONGC Director, Onshore, Anurag Sharma and Greenko CEO & Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Secretary (MoP&NG) Pankaj Jain, ONGC CMD Dr Alka Mittal, along with ONGC Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal, other senior officials from MoP&NG, ONGC and Greenko. Greenko is one of India’s leading renewable energy Companies.

This MoU is in line with the National Hydrogen Mission launched by the Prime Minister in making India a global green hydrogen hub. The activities envisaged under this MoU will contribute towards India’s target of producing of 5 million tonnes of Green hydrogen per annum by 2030.