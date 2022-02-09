Only Cong can ensure development of U’khand: Pritam Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Pritam Singh addressed election meetings in Purola assembly constituency today. In his speech, Pritam Singh said that only Congress is capable of developing the state. The BJP had always promoted unemployment and inflation, due to which there is huge resentment among the people. He claimed that the people were angry with the anti-people BJP government in Uttarakhand.

Pritam Singh claimed that the development of the poor and backward had always taken place under the rule of Congress. Pritam Singh held election public meetings in support of Congress candidate Malchand in Tikochi, Mori and Purola on Tuesday. It may be recalled that Malchand had joined the Congress party after leaving the BJP anticipating that he would be denied the party ticket by the BJP.

Singh said that BJP never did what it said and claimed. He reminded the people that inflation is at its peak during BJP rule. The unemployed were roaming in the streets of every town and village in Uttarakhand, he claimed. Due to high price of diesel and petrol, the price of transportation had also increased tremendously and everything had become much more expensive. The price of the LPG gas cylinder had crossed one thousand rupees. He claimed that the Congress government had provided employment to the unemployed. The loan waiver of farmers had happened only during the time of Congress, he further claimed. Addressing a public meeting in Mori, Purola, he said that whoever had become an MLA from Purola assembly had always had to sit in the opposition, but this time this myth would be broken.

Singh said that Congress would easily form the government in the state and Congress candidate Malchand ought to be made victorious from here. Some BJP leaders including Baldev Aswal joined the Congress on this occasion.