Only pilgrims carrying IDs will be allowed to enter U’khand for Kanwad Yatra: DGP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar today made it clear that for the Kanwad Yatra 2023, it will be mandatory for every pilgrim coming from outside states to carry a valid identity card. The DGP issued these instructions to the police officers while holding a meeting of senior Police officers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh in respect of the upcoming Kanwad Yatra season. IB officials were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, he also clarified that DJs will not be banned in Kanwad Yatra , but there will be strict control over their use and volume. The DGP also made it clear that the maximum permitted height of the Kanwad to be carried by the Kanwarias will not be more than 12 feet.

Ashok Kumar added that vehicles coming for Chardham Yatra will be diverted during the Kanwad Yatra . About 5000 police personnel and paramilitary force personnel will be deployed in Haridwar area during the Kanwad season.

On the other hand, the Uday Bharat Civil Society has claimed that the temporary shops set up on the canal track during the Kanwad Mela are against the safety of environment. By giving a memorandum to ADM Veer Singh Budhiyal, it has been said that green trees are cut to make shops. Due to which the environment is harmed. Uday Bharat Civil Society and other social organisations have been trying for many years to green the canal track from Premnagar Ashram to Singhdwar. Tree plantation has been done this year also. ADM Veer Singh Budhiyal directed the Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department to ensure that no trees are cut for the Mela.