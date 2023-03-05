OP Bhatt and Murugadoss’s film ‘16 August 1947’ all set for global release on 7 April

Mumbai, 4 Mar: It may be recalled that the film ’16 August 1947’, produced by leading film director from South AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt who hails from Dehradun, has been originally produced and shot in Tamil. However, it has been dubbed in various other languages and will have a Pan India simultaneous release. The film is now set to be released on 7 April not only across the country but worldwide. The film will hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and even in English.

It may be recalled that Om Prakash Bhatt, one of the major producers of the film hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand and has produced at least 7 films in the past, including Milan Talkies, Takatak, Takatak-2, Mann Fakiraa, Ye Re Paisa and Ye Re Paisa-2. He has also produced a popular TV Series titled Crime Patrol Dial 100. Ye Re Paisa and Ye Re Paisa-1 were blockbusters in Marathi language. Milan Talkies, produced by him was directed by leading film director Tigmanshu Dhulia who also hails from Uttarakhand. On the other hand renowned Tamil Director Murugadoss started producing films from 2011 with ‘Engaeyum Eppothum’ , and went on to make films like ‘Vathikuchi’, ‘Raja Rani’ and ‘Maan Karate’ among others. He also has to his credit films like Ghajini in Tamil as well as in Hindi which had starred Aamir Khan, as well as Holiday. It is learnt that Murugadoss is also set to direct a mega-budget film which will be an animation film.

On the other hand Bhatt was CMD of Rishikesh based Doon Group of Institutions, an educational group, but has since shifted base to Mumbai. Bhatt shared with Garhwal Post that very soon he would be starting shooting of a bilingual mega project with Amitabh Bachchan and South’s superstar, SJ Surya and Director T Tamilvannan. The shooting of the film with Bachchan had to be terminated earlier because of the pandemic. Leading Film Director from the South AR Murugadoss and Bhatt are jointly producing the film along with Narsiram Choudhary, while Aditya Joshi is the co-producer of the film. The film is written and directed by NS Ponkumar. The Film is being produced under the banner Fox Star Studios and Purple Bull Entertainment. The film stars Gautam Karthik, Revathi, Pugazh and others. The film is a period drama based around the Independence time. It is a story of an erstwhile village where a brave man battles the British forces for his love during Indian independence.

The producers have released a new poster of the film to announce its release date. The poster celebrates the patriotic strength and spirit of the film. In this poster, all the actors are shown with torches in their hands and anger in their eyes. The release of the film is also mentioned on the film poster.