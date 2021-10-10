Open House held at GWHS

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Oct: Greenwood Hills School successfully conducted an Open House with parents under the Principalship of P. S. Kalra – an eminent educationist and National Awardee from President of India, who took over the reins of the Principal’s office last month. Interaction with parents, beautifully done up class room, the well turned out teachers along with the uniformed smart students and a helpdesk for new admissions were highlights of the day. Greenwood Hills School provides quality education in a holistic manner to developing areas viz Ajabpur, Mothrowala, Banjarawala, Dudhli, Kedarpuram, Nawada, Kargi and other neighbouring areas, covering a radius of 25 kms and expanding. With modernized techniques GWHS visualizes to make its students global citizens.