Open Mic Event held against drug addiction

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Apr: ‘Attitudious’, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Dehradun, successfully organised an open mic event 8.0 “Nashe se jung – alfaaz ke sang 2.0” to spread awareness against drug addiction.

People from different cities came to participate and expressed their views through their talent. Attitudious’ Khushboo Gairola and Ayush Bagwari said, “We always organise open mic events in Doon to provide a platform to people to showcase their talent and, this time, it was a themed event to make changes in society because creativity speaks. Team Attitudious was started by us 3 years ago with the motive of providing a platform to everyone and we feel happy that it’s getting so much appreciation from everyone today.”

Social Welfare Department Officer Hemlata Pandey said, “Drug addiction is damaging the nation, so it’s very important to spread awareness regarding its side effects and make youth stand up against it.” Khushboo recited her poetry, “Sehne ki ab uski baari nahi hai, naari bechaari nahi hai”, and Ayush discussed the important points related to drug de-addiction.The best performers of the event were Ambreesh, Nimesh, Simran, Infinity, Team Motionless, Team Mashakbeen, Uttarakhand Mouth Organ Lovers and Aman Nirala. They were presented trophies and certificates. Rishabh, Vikas, Prerna, Shubham, Anshul, Aishwarya, Rangeeta, Sachin, Dilshad, Deepa, Damini, Vandita, Vishvas, Pushkar, Riya, Aditi, Simran, Naveen, Khushi, Umang, Mayank, Shweta, Shagun, Satendra, Pratishtha, Aanya, Rajesh, Shanu, Jyotsana, Shanvi, Abhinav, Tanuj and Mamta were also present.