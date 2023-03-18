OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Changing the Game

By Akshaya Purohit

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its launch in November 2022. Based on large language models and fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforced learning techniques, this AI chatbot has quickly gained a reputation for its ability to do just about anything.

With 100 million monthly active users in just two months, ChatGPT’s popularity is explosive. The chatbot relies largely on Google’s transformer neural net technology, unveiled in 2017.

While there are some risks involved in using generative AI tools like ChatGPT, such as intellectual property and copyright issues, these concerns are not unique to this particular chatbot. As with any technology, it’s up to companies to update and apply Acceptable Use Policies (AUPs) across their organisations.

What makes ChatGPT so impressive is its ability to perform a wide range of tasks. Whether you need help with coding, strategy development, story writing, error fixing, SQL queries, diagnosis, arithmetic or summarisation, ChatGPT is up for the challenge.

With a simple, browser-based interface, ChatGPT is easy to use. Just ask it anything and you’re bound to get a better response than anywhere else. As an AI chatbot, ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionise the way we interact with technology.

While there is always a catch, in this case, it’s a simple one: you need to ask the right questions. With a curious mind and a little creativity, ChatGPT can be a valuable resource for anyone looking to get things done more efficiently.

If you haven’t tried ChatGPT yet, what are you waiting for? It’s easy to register and start using right away. And who knows? You might just be surprised by what this revolutionary AI chatbot can do.

URL to check this AI tool out: https://chat.openai.com/chat

(Akshaya Purohit is a Senior Cloud Architect in Maryland, USA)