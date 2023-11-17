Operation Smile unites 1356 persons with families

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: A review meeting was organised by Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, at the conference hall of the Police Headquarters, here, with all the nodal officers and team leaders of Operation Smile. Kumar congratulated all the Operation Smile teams from each district, stating that this 12th phase of Operation Smile has been the most successful. Operation Smile reflects the sensitivity of the police force and stands as an exemplary model for victim-centred policing.

Under the guidance of DGP Kumar Operation Smile was conducted from 1 September to 31 October for a duration of 2 months. The primary objectives of the campaign were to search for missing children, as well as missing men and women, trace their families through the respective departments.

At the beginning of the meeting, information about the campaign was provided by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law Enforcement, Uttarakhand. Four teams were formed in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital districts, with one team consisting of an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. In other districts, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted the campaign. A team was also formed for railway operations. Each team consisted of one Inspector and four Constables. A female police officer was mandatory in each search team for questioning missing/located children and women. Additionally, for assistance, one legal officer (Prosecuting Officer) and a technical team (DCRB) were formed for each team (in addition to the search teams mentioned above). Collaboration with other relevant departments/agencies was sought during the campaign. The campaign was conducted in places with a higher probability of finding missing persons, such as shelter homes, dhabas, factories, bus stands, railway stations, religious places, ashrams, etc.

The meeting highlighted the achievements of Operation Smile, under which a total of 265 children (144 boys, 121 girls), 488 men, and 603 women (totalling 1356 missing persons) were traced during the campaign. Of the 1356 traced missing persons, 1169 were registered (1153 in the state of Uttarakhand, 16 in other states), and 187 were unregistered (129 in the state of Uttarakhand, 58 in other states). Haridwar district recorded the highest recovery of 385 missing persons.

During the meeting, the police officers and relatives of the recovered missing persons shared their experiences related to Operation Smile. Team leaders who performed exceptionally well during the campaign were felicitated with commendation letters by the Director-General of Police.

Since its initiation in 2015, Operation Smile has successfully reunited 2486 children, 1207 women, and 918 men, totalling 4611 individuals, with their families.

The review was attended by the DGP, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law Enforcement, AP Anshuman, Police Inspector, Crime and Law Enforcement, Pramod Kumar, all nodal officers, and team leaders.