Options suggested for Joshimath families’ rehab package: Sinha

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha interacted with the media about the work being done related to relief and rescue and permanent/temporary rehabilitation in Joshimath, here, today.

He revealed that a meeting of the High Powered Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan regarding land subsidence and landslides happening in Joshimath area. In the meeting, the committee was informed that 3 options had been presented by the District Magistrate, Chamoli, for the rehabilitation of the affected families. In the first option, one time settlement would be made by providing financial assistance to the affected land owners. As compensation for the damage to the affected land/building, payment would be made for the land/building as per the prescribed standards by making a one-time settlement. Before making the full payment, the land/building of the affected person would have to be registered in favour of the state government. Under the second option, land up to a maximum area of 100 square metres would be provided to the affected land-building owners for house construction relative to the affected land and compensation would be given for the affected building. In case of more than 100 square metres of land, the affected landowners would be paid for the rest of the land according to the norms. Before making the full payment to the affected land/building owners and before allotting land up to a maximum area of 100 square metres for house construction, the registry of the land/building of the disaster affected person would have to be done in favour of the state government.

Under another option, a building would be constructed on the land up to the maximum area of 75 square metres at the place identified for the rehabilitation of the affected. If the valuation of the affected residential building/land is found to be more than the land/accommodation being provided, then the remaining amount would be paid to the affected. Before allotting building tax on the land up to the maximum area of 75 square metres relative to the affected land building, the registry of the concerned disaster affected land/building would have to be done in favour of the State Government under this option too. These options would be presented before the State Cabinet for a final decision.

The Secretary, Disaster Management, said that only after the final report of the survey being conducted by various technical institutions in relation to the disaster affected area in Joshimath, it would become clear in which area of Joshimath, a permanent displacement would be necessary. After receiving the report, consent would be obtained from the affected families/persons according to the above proposed options. Only after receiving the final report of the technical institutes, a decision would be taken regarding the works related to mitigation of disaster/stabilisation of the area, toe erosion, drainage plan, etc., in Joshimath area. Instructions were also given by the High Powered Committee that along with disaster affected families/individuals of Joshimath area, action would be taken to waive electricity/water bills for 6 months for disaster affected commercial establishments. Three schools had also been affected in the Joshimath disaster affected area. Students studying in these schools had been transferred to other schools. Schools have been arranged for the students of Marwari area in another school located about 12 kms away, in view of which it was decided by the committee that free transportation would be arranged by the District Magistrate, Chamoli, to bring and take the students of Marwari area.

Secretary Sinha said that the water discharge in Joshimath, which was initially 540 LPM on 6 January 2023, had reduced to 67 LPM at present. There has been no increase in the number of cracked buildings in the area. The number of cracked buildings remains only 863.