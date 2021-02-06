Orientation-cum-Induction held at U’chal Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: UIT, Uttaranchal University, organised an Orientation cum Induction Programme, “Aarambh”, on Thursday to welcome new students of Engineering of all branches.

A brief description of the institute, which included the vision and mission, history and reputation of the University, along with recent achievements, was provided by anchors Madhu Kirola and Gaurav Thakur while welcoming all the dignitaries, faculty members and the new students. At the outset, Prof (Dr) Devendra Pathak, Vice Chancellor, felicitated the Chancellor of the Uttaranchal University, Jitender Joshi.

Prof (Dr) Shiv Dayal Pandey (Dean-UIT), Dr Minakshi Memoria (HOD-CSE), Sanjeev Kumar Joshi (HOD-ME), Awadhesh Chandramauli (HOD-CE), Faculty Members (UIT), and Iqbal Singh (Head-Training & Placement Cell) were present.

The Chancellor welcomed the students and stressed upon the importance of setting goals in life and being focused in achieving the same. He encouraged them to utilise their time towards gaining as much knowledge as possible. Vice Chancellor Pathak also stressed that with the dedicated faculty of the institute the students must try to make the most of the opportunities available to them.

Prof (Dr) Shiv Dayal Pandey motivated the students to put in sincere and dedicated efforts towards achieving their goals with the help of outcome based learning that is knowledge, skill, attitude and behaviour.

Thereafter, the HODs interacted with the students and gave them details about their departments.

Iqbal Singh (Head-Training & Placement Cell) briefed the students regarding campus placements in the university and the preferences of the companies. He emphasised upon the need for good communication skills and personality development and briefed about past placed students.

Avnish Kumar (Exam Controller-UIT) talked about the system of examination followed by the University. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Dr Sunil Ghildiyal, First Year Coordinator.