Our aim is to improve lives of farmers as well as consumers: Nupur Agarwal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Dehradun is a happening place right now and a lot of young women from business families are coming up with their own start-up ventures and making them successful. Nupur Agarwal also comes from a prominent business family of Dehradun which has been in the printing business. However, Nupur, when coming up with her own start-up, chose to do something entirely new. Married to Abhinav Ahulwalia from Vikasnagar, also in Dehradun, she set up in September 2017 a new venture called Kiwi Kisan Window. It is an entirely self financed start-up and, in its initial five years, its growth and success can be gauged by the fact that it has also been praised and awarded as a top start-up from Uttarakhand at the national level.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Nupur says that, while she aims to improve the lives of farmers across the country through better marketing of their products, she aims to take the business forward to the level of a unicorn from its present level.

She reveals that the Kiwi Kisan Window now has two stores in Dehradun, a store in Chandigarh besides selling online directly through an app, through WhatsApp, and through leading online grocery stores such as Big Basket, etc. She also asserts that her business, which is a window between the farmers and the ultimate consumers, aims at improving lives of the farmers and the health of the consumers, that too at affordable prices. The venture is beneficial for the farmers by providing them the opportunity of dealing first hand and by ensuring that they get fair deals and prices for their products, and also to the consumers by keeping the products affordable.

She reminds that, in September this year, their unit was also felicitated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence.

In 2020, Kiwi Kisan Window was chosen as a top India level Start-Up in the food category. The unit was also encouraged to participate in an Expo held in Dubai by the Union Government.

Nupur says that, so far, Kiwi is connected with around 30,000 farmers from across the country and is selling more than 1,200 products including fruits, vegetables, dry fruits and all natural edible vegetarian products with special emphasis on organic products. Kisan Window encourages a responsiible, healthy and better lifestyle around the world by promoting organic food collected from farmers across India.

She says, “We work sincerely to bring the freshest and finest quality products to our customers. Our objective is to provide the best sensory experience for all human senses. Our products look good when you see them. They smell good and taste great.”

Nupur adds that iMedia offered best of experts in the fields of online retail, content management and marketing, etc., and she chose to participate in order to get more and novel ideas on expanding the business and reaching out to even more people.