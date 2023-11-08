Outstanding performances by state’s athletes in sports events: Maharaj

25th Sports & Cultural Event concludes at Pasauli

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Vikasnagar, 7 Nov: “Sports play an extremely important role in life. Through sports, students develop qualities such as leadership, working together for a common goal, a sense of sportsmanship, courage, and resilience. Additionally, it helps reduce stress,” said Minister Satpal Maharaj at the conclusion of the three-day 25th Sports and Cultural Event organised at the Mini Stadium in Gram Pasauli, here, today.

Initiated by the “Adarsh Club Gram Pasauli Sports and Cultural Development Committee” from 5 November.

Uttarakhand Rural Development, Tourism, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Water Resources, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaja addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

Maharaja mentioned the commitment of the government to promoting healthy competition in sports, increasing public interest and enhancing the participation of athletes. The Sports Department is implementing several plans towards these goals. Moreover, the state government is providing financial support to encourage and motivate talented athletes who excel in international and national sporting events.

He expressed his delight at the exceptional performance of athletes from Uttarakhand in the ongoing National Games in Goa. He also extended his gratitude to all the participants in sports competitions like Kabaddi and Volleyball, among others, and also conveyed early Diwali and State Foundation Day greetings.

On this occasion, Meeta Singh, the District President of the Pauri Garhwal (Rural) BJP unit, Khajan Negi, Mandal President Amar Singh Chauhan, and Gram Pradhan, Langha, Pramila Rana, Adarsh Club President Chaitram Chauhan, Suresh Singh, Kamal Bijlwan, Ganga Singh, and others were present.