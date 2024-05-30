Outstanding students felicitated at Regional Science Centre

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 May: Under the collaborative initiative of Manthan Welfare Society and Kusum Kanta Foundation, students from the Uttarakhand Board, Dehradun, were felicitated today at the Regional Science Centre, here, for their outstanding performance in Class 10th and 12th.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, extended his congratulations to the students by felicitating them. He encouraged the students to understand the importance of science and develop scientific thinking.

In his address, he underscored, “These students are the future of science.”

A total of 27 students from Government Schools of Dehradun from Classes 10th and 12th were present at the event. They also had the opportunity to visit the galleries of the Regional Science Centre, where they engaged in hands-on experiences that enhanced their understanding and appreciation of science.

The Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) provided a valuable platform for this initiative. UCOST’s support enabled students to learn and grow in a stimulating environment.

Pooja Pokhriyal, Secretary, Manthan Welfare Society, and Shivani Gupta, Programme Director, Kusum Kanta Foundation, were present along with Monika Sharma, Nupur Dutta, Preeti Bakshi from Sunrise Academy.

This type of initiative was also undertaken by both foundations last year, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to support and motivate young scholars in their educational journey.