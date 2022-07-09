Over 4 crores devotees expected in Kanwar Mela: Dhami

CM holds review meeting on Kanwar Mela

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 8 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting at CCR, Haridwar, regarding the preparations for the Kanwar Mela, here, today. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that necessary arrangements are made before the commencement of the Kanwar Mela. For the successful completion of the Mela, constant coordination with the officials of other states should be maintained, he directed.

Dhami added that all arrangements related to medical facilities, electricity, drinking water, parking and sanitation should be ensured well in time.

It may be recalled that the Kanwar Mela is scheduled to be held from 14 to 26 July this year. Dhami stated that, this time, more than 4 crore devotees are expected to undertake the Kanwar Yatra. He appealed to all the Shiva devotees to plant a sapling, each, in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate, Haridwar, that district level officers should be made nodal officers for making all necessary arrangements for the Yatra.

The Chief Minister also stated that an advisory be prepared for the convenience of the devotees of the Kanwar Yatra and it be given wide publicity. He also directed that the officers and employees on Kanwar Mela duty get their booster Covid vaccination done and to create a WhatsApp group for the Kanwar Yatra, in which senior officers of the government, senior police officers and officers of the districts would be included. During the period of Kanwar Mela, all the arrangements in Haridwar would be supervised by Principal Secretary, RK Sudhanshu.

District Magistrate, Haridwar, Vinay Shankar Pandey, while giving a presentation about the preparations for the Yatra, said that 13 parking lots had been set up with a capacity of 60 thousand vehicles. In addition, 3 additional parking spaces have been reserved for special circumstances. For smooth operation of the Kanwar Yatra, 12 super zones, 32 zones and 134 sectors have been created in the Mela area. Seventeen temporary health camps have been set up in the entire Mela area. Adequate arrangement of ambulances has been made in the medical centres. All the arrangements related to the fair have been made.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, MLAs Pradeep Batra, Adesh Chauhan, former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, former MLA Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, ADGP Dr V Murugesan, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Nitesh Jha, Radhika Jha, Arvind Singh Hyanki, HC Semwal, Commissioner, Transport, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Additional Secretary C Ravi Shankar, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, DIG, Garhwal, KS Naganyal, SSP, Haridwar, Dr YS Rawat and Heads of Departments and district level officers of various departments.