Over 400 students visit ‘Mann Ki Baat Exhibition’ at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: On the occasion of the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, which was broadcast yesterday, a two-day photo exhibition was organised by the Central Bureau of Communications, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Today, the students of Doon Valley International School, Gorkha Rifle Military School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Upper Camp, and Uttaranchal University witnessed the exhibition. On this occasion, a question and answer programme was also organised for all the students.

The prizes were distributed by Chief Guest Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor, and Amit Kumar Sirohi, Legal Advisor to the Governor. Dr Santosh Ashish, Assistant Director, Central Communications and Kshetra Panchayat Assistant MS Nayal welcomed the guests. Amit Kumar Sirohi called upon the students to move forward so that they can successfully achieve their objectives. The girl students felt that this exhibition is very informative and they also participated in the quiz programme related to the exhibition with great enthusiasm. About 400 students witnessed this exhibition today.