Over 43 percent polling in Salt bypoll

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Over 43 percent polling was reported till 5 pm in assembly by poll, held in Salt constituency of district Almora today, as per an initial estimation. It may be recalled that the seat had fallen vacant due to untimely demise of the incumbent MLA Surendra Singh Jeena due to Corona.

The main contest is between Mahesh Jeena of BJP who is brother of late Surendra Singh Jeena and Ganga Pancholi of Congress. While Ganga Pancholi’s candidature is supported by Congress stalwart Harish Rawat, there were reports of infighting within Congress over her candidature. One time close confidante of Harish Rawat, Ranjeet Rawat was reportedly lobbying for Congress ticket for his son Vikram Rawat but Harish Rawat ensured that he did not get the ticket. It remains to be seen if Congress infighting can affect the chances of the party in the poll outcome. On the other hand, Mahesh Jeena is banking on sympathy for his late brother. Also the BJP appeared to be united over his candidature.