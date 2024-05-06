Over 60 fresh incidents of forest fires reported in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: Forest fires continue to rage in Uttarakhand as over 60 fresh incidents of forest fires were reported in past 24 hours in the state. Fresh fires have been reported in both Garhwal and Kumaon regions. It may be recalled that three persons have died including two workers deployed for firefighting in Sunrakot in Someshwar. Two of those who died were Nepalese workers.

Taking serious note of the raging forest fires , Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a review meeting on a virtual basis from Delhi today.

On Friday, out of the 64 incidents that were reported , 30 were from Garhwal and 29 from Kumaon, as a result of these fires in past 24 hours, over 74 hectares of forest area was damaged. It was shared with the CM that over 350 cases have been filed against people for causing fires of which the accused have been named in 60 cases. The CM has directed a strict action against those responsible for causing fires .

Today, Tharali, Dewal and Narayanbagad of Pindar Valley were reported to have been affected by forest fires and the smoke, Due to forest fires , forest wealth worth lakhs is being burnt to ashes. Also, people are facing the problem of eye irritation and headache due to smoke.