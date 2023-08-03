Overall Impact

Generally, every time there is rioting, communal and other kinds of violence, the majority of people affected comprise what may be described as ‘civil society’. These are people focused on living a better life, creating conditions for progress and development, either individually or as part of other collectives. And, yet, they have the least control over the situation as it is hijacked by criminals and extremists. This raises the question whether they should not be more involved during ‘normal times’ with governance, the administration and social behaviour. It may be noted that these sections are the least inclined even to go out and vote.

This is particularly important in the context of the impact disruptive incidents have on the economy and the general progress of society. The disturbances in Manipur and, more recently, in Haryana’s Nuh area, are going to have a long term consequence. All those planning, for instance, to invest there or establish other important institutions like schools, hospitals, factories and business enterprises are going to have second thoughts. While the violence may last just a few days or weeks, its impact is felt for years to come. Once an area gets a bad reputation, everything goes downhill.

It had taken decades of effort and sacrifice, for instance, to reach a point that India’s North East could become the launch pad for the national ‘Look East’ policy. Now all that will have gone for a toss and anyone with long term plans to utilise the states’ enormous potential will be having second thoughts. Haryana, too, has struggled with its reputation as ‘rowdy land’. Now, it has taken a further dip on the investment scales. Once the economy and social structure starts unraveling, it becomes very difficult to recover – Bihar is a case in point, which was one of the better run states after Independence!

So, it is a bit strange that the sections of society that have higher stakes in the development of a particular area should be so little involved with its overall administration. Perhaps there is the need for them to realise that they have to pay attention to their identity as Indians (and Earthlings), rather than be involved with short-sighted interests that do not matter if there is an overall meltdown of the kind being witnessed these days. Even politicians gleefully adding fuel to the fire in the expectation of an electoral harvest should think again.