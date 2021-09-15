Oxford School of Excellence celebrates Hindi Diwas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: The ‘Oxford School of Excellence’ organised a variety of programmes on the occasion of Hindi Divas, here, today.

Primary students took part in Hindi recitation, writing and painting competitions through online mode. Junior students of classes VI to VIII also participated in an essay writing competition online. A Hindi debate competition was conducted for senior school.

School Directors Mukul Mahendru and Ranjana Mahendru inaugurated the event. The topic of the debate was: “Bahuvikalp parikshaon kay laabh aur nuksan”.

The first three individual positions in Hindi debate organised for the senior section were: First – Astha (XII-B); 2nd – Zaveriya (XII-A); 3rd – Shardul (XII-A).

The winning houses were: Ist – Topaz House; 2nd – Ruby House; 3rd – Sapphire House; 4th – Emerald House.

Principal Rachna Srivastava thanked the students for their hard work and wished them good luck for the upcoming half-yearly exams.