Painter Kalam Patua holds Kalighat Painting Workshop

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Feb: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Kalighat painting workshop was held at the Oasis School, here, today. The online workshop was conducted by renowned painter and national awardee Kalam Patua.

Born into the Patua community of scroll painters and storytellers, Kalam Patua is a self-taught contemporary exponent of Kalighat painting. A postmaster in a rural post office in West Bengal, he is one of the few artists painting in this style today.

During the workshop, the students interacted with the artist and were enlightened about Kalam Patua’s unique watercolours that contain elements of autobiography and myth, and reflect on social issues and current news events.

He interacted with the students and discussed various topics of his work that include the changing nature of Indian society; dowry deaths and violence against women.

Kalam Patua’s works are a part of the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, the V&A, London, the Liverpool Museum, UK, the Museum of Sacred Art, Belgium, and several private collections in India and abroad.

The workshop was a great learning experience for all the children.