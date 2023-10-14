Pakistan Army’s Official History of 1965 War Released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Lt General TS Shergill (Retd), former Adviser to the Chief Minister, Punjab, today released the book, ‘The Pakistan Army War of 1965’, by Major General Shaukat Riza. Gen Shergill was on a visit to the Natraj Bookshop, here, on Rajpur Road.

The event was organised to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the India Pakistan war in 1965.

This war was fought over Kashmir and was initiated by Pakistan when between 26,000 and 33,000 Pakistani troops dressed as locals crossed over to the Indian side of the Line of Control. The book is Pakistan Army’s official history of the 1965 war that provides a historical perspective, with details of the war analysis and its implications, and helps in understanding the roots of relations between India and Pakistan.

General Riza is regarded as Pakistan Army’s official historian and is believed to be one the finest officers to serve in that army. The book is published in India by Natraj Publishers, Dehradun.

Lt General TS Shergill (Retd) is a former Commandant, Indian Military Academy. He was a troop leader in the Khem Karan Sector on the western front during the Indo-Pak was of 1965 and was awarded Mention in Dispatches for gallantry. He has also been the Defence and Military Attache in the Embassy of India, Washington DC.