Panel Discussion held on ‘Uphar Sandesh Ka’ at World Book Day event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: On the occasion of World Book Day, Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society organised a panel discussion on a poetry book, ‘Uphar Sandesh Ka’, which was written by Padma Shri recipient Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon Dr Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay and published by Vani Prakashan.

The author Dr BKS Sanjay said that people should inculcate the habit of giving books as gifts because books are the creators of many generations, not just one. He also said those who read, they grow.

Guest of Honour ACS Radha Raturi extended hearty wishes to Dr Sanjay, his family and all the guests on World Book Day and said that books should be a part of every person’s life. Senior critic from Delhi, Janardan Mishra said that the sensitivity, struggle and compassion and concern towards society is very well depicted in Dr Sanjay’s poems, such as “Failav”, “Bhook” and “Pustaken”.

Senior critic and poet Aseem Shukla emphasised that Uphar Sandesh Ka is a collection of poems written with full discretion and fearlessness. Rajya Sabha translator Dr Darshani Priya said that most of Dr Sanjay’s are also philosophy. Dr Navani said that books should be read, respected and loved by everyone. Bhagirath Sharma said the sentiments of Dr Sanjay’s poems inspire everyone.

Chief Guest Prof Onkar Singh, Vice Chancellor, Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technological University, expressed his concern that, at present, Google and social media have taken the place of books. The present youth are losing their original thinking and creativity. Today, education has become commercialised. Dr Yogendra Nath Sharma ‘Arun’ said that books work like a mother who nurture a better society. The poem “Mamatwa” depicts the concern and compassion of the poet towards society.

Anil Kumar Raturi, former Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, and writer of the recently released book, “Bhanwar – Ek Prem Kahani”, said that the beauty of emotion is very well seen in Dr Sanjay’s poems which are based on scientific facts. Senior writer and scholar Sudha Rani Pandey, former Vice-Chancellor, Sanskrit University, Haridwar, also expressed her views.

The host, Dr Gaurav Sanjay proposed the vote of thanks. Padma Shri awardees Kalyan Singh Rawat, Basanti Devi, Ajita Srivastava, Basanti Bisht, as also writers Ambar Kharbanda, Ram Vinay Singh, Jasveer Singh Halder, Sushil Upadhyay, Arun Pathak, AIR announcer Anil Bharti expressed their views about the book. Among those present were Sanjay Nautiyal, Shiv Mohan Singh, Dolly Dabral, Tara Chand Gupta, Neelu Goyal, Vijendra Singh, Dr SN Singh, Sachin Jain, Madhu Jain, Yogesh Agarwal and many others.