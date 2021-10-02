Pankaj Pandey given charge of Secretary Information in yet another bureaucratic reshuffle

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttarakhand is continuing after Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as chief minister. Today yet another reshuffle was effected. 4 senior IAS officers were transferred by the government as per the orders issued under signatures of Secretary Personnel Arvind Singh Hyanki.

Secretary Radhika Jha, in charge of School Education, Industrial Development, Micro, Small and Medium Industry and investment commissioner in New Delhi was relieved of her charge and not given any other charge. Sources in the state administration claimed that she is due to proceed on a study leave and has been relieved of her charge keeping this in view.

Amit Singh Negi has been given charge of Industrial Development, Micro, Small & Medium Industry while he has been relieved of the charge of Medical Education. BVRC Purushottam has been relieved of the charge of Technical Education while he retains, Revenue, Planning and the charge of Resident Commissioner in New Delhi. He has now also been given additional charge of School Education.

Pankaj Pandey has been again given charge of Secretary Information in place of Dilip Jawalkar who holds other charges, but has been relieved of the charge of Secretary Information. He will also continue to hold charge of Secretary Health & Family Welfare. Secretary (In-charge) Deependra Chaudhary has been given additional charge of Secretary Technical Education and will continue to hold charge of Higher Education and Transport Commissioner.