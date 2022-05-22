‘Parakram Mahotsav’ celebrated at SGRR Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: A ‘Parakram Mahotsav’ was celebrated by Shri Guru Ram Rai University in memory of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, here, today.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Major General Dr GD Bakshi (Retd) interacted with the students of the University. He shared many significant points about India’s freedom struggle at the varsity auditorium.

Major General Bakshi highlighted the significant role of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle. He claimed that, even after 75 years of independence, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj never got the respect that they deserved. Today, the nation demands that this respect be extended to them. As many as 26,000 out of 60,000 soldiers laid down their lives and achieved martyrdom for the nation’s freedom. He wanted a martyrs’ memorial to be set up with the names of these 26,000 martyred soldiers inscribed there to create awareness among coming generations.

He reminded that a grand statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose will be installed at the National War Memorial near India Gate. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Mode for this. He said that only the burning lamps can light the new lamps. He added that the history presently taught is incomplete and must acknowledge the sacrifice of the martyrs.

The event was organised by the university’s School of Management & Commerce Studies and jointly inaugurated by Chief Guest Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), his wife Sunita Bakshi, and Vice Chancellor Dr US Rawat.

Dr US Rawat presented an analytical view of the new education policy. He drew the attention of attention of those present to the work undertaken by the university in imparting modern education, organic farming and research.

Tribute was paid on the occasion to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose by Shri Guru Ram Rai University. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dean, School of Management and Commerce Studies, Prof Dr Vipul Jain.

Also present were SGRR University Registrar Dr Deepak Sahni, University Coordinator Dr RP Singh, Coordinator Dr Malvika Kandpal, Chief Proctor cum Spokesperson Manoj Tiwari, Programme Coordinator Dr Vipul Jain, Dr Divya Negi Ghai, HODs of all the departments, faculty members, staff and students.

Also, the supreme sacrifices of Balidani Major Chitresh Bisht and Balidani Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal were remembered and tribute paid to them. Major General Bakshi extended honour to the parents of Major Chitresh Bisht, Rekha Bisht and SS Bisht, as well as the brother-in-law of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal, Lt Col Vikas Nautiyal, with mementoes of Darbar Sahib.

The best NCC cadets of SGRR University were also felicitated by General Bakshi. Sakshi Kotnala was given the Best NCC Cadet award, while Jaisal Bhardwaj was deemed Best In Drill.