Paralympic Bronze Medalist Manoj Sarkar felicitated at Graphic Era University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Paralympic Bronze Medal winner Manoj Sarkar was today felicitated by his University, Graphic Era Deemed to be University. President, Graphic Era Group, Professor Dr Kamal Ghanshala and others presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to Manoj Sarkar on the occasion.

Manoj Sarkar was accorded a grand welcome amid beating of drums and showering of flower petals. President Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala and Senior Office Bearer, Graphic Era Management Group, Rakhee Ghanshala, presented a shawl and memento to Manoj Sarkar and his wife, Rekha Sarkar.

Paralympian Manoj Sarkar, who is pursuing MBA from Graphic Era through Distance Learning mode, said that he felt as if he had come home to family by joining Graphic Era. Graphic Era started its journey as a Computer Center which has now expanded into two universities, four campuses and an under construction medical college. Graphic Era has been included in the list of top 100 universities by the central government for the second time.

Manoj Sarkar added, “In academics, Graphic Era has already set many records and now we all will work together to make similar records in sports. Now, I’m also a student of the university.”

In his vote of thanks, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma said, “Manoj Sarkar has converted the inequality in his life into opportunities. He’s a talented student and we welcome him to Graphic Era.”

Professor RC Joshi, Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Prof HN Nagaraja, Pro VC, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Pro VC, Graphic Era Hill University, Omkar Nath Pandit, Registrar, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Capt Himanshu Dhulia, Registrar, Graphic Era Hill University, HoDs, teachers and students of both the universities were present on the occasion.