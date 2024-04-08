Paramedical students at HIIMS Jollygrant  Learn Craniosacral Therapy Techniques

By Our Staff Reporter

Doiwala, 6 April: A guest lecture on Craniosacral Therapy was organized for the physiotherapy students at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences ( HIIMS ), Jollygrant . The expert present informed the students about the techniques of Craniosacral Therapy and the benefits derived from it.The lecture was organized by the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jollygrant , at the Chaukhamba Auditorium established on the university campus. Dr. Kirti Rao from Chandigarh University described Craniosacral Therapy (CST) as a massage technique performed with very light hands. CST provides relief from headaches, neck pain, and the side effects of cancer treatment. During this time, she also gave hands-on training to the students on this technique.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, honored the speaker, Dr Kirti Rao, with a memento. He emphasized the significant role of physiotherapists in the field of medicine and encouraged students to master this new technique.