Parasailing held at GEU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Apr: Graphic Era Deemed University today scripted a new story in the field of adventure sports. The students were acquainted with the feeling of flying in the air by parasailing in the university grounds.

A large number of students got the opportunity to experience this adventure spore.

During a workshop organised on the subject of ‘Value of Adventure in Life’, students were educated about adventure sports. Sky diving and parasailing instructor Squadron Leader SPS Kaushik said at the workshop that adventure sports reduce stress and make the youth more determined. These activities strengthen their character and develop their overall personality.

Squadron Leader Kaushik said that an adventure sport like Parasailing also inspires youth to join the Armed Forces. These sports open opportunities for youth to shape their future. He also answered the questions of the students.

Also, volunteers of the Brahmakumari organisation held a meditation session at the workshop.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh called upon the students to take criticism positively in life.

Students from Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University as well as Graphic Era Global School participated in this workshop organised by the Aerospace Engineering Department of Graphic Era.

After the workshop, many students from small children to students of both the universities did parasailing in the university grounds. Hundreds of students cheered and expressed their happiness on seeing their peers and small children flying in the air with colourful balloons tied to the back of the jeep. Dr Sudhir Joshi, Head of the Department of Aerospace, said that the Aerospace Engineering Department has also made arrangements to teach drone making, maintenance and flying techniques.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, said that along with academics, sports and adventure sports are also very important for the overall development of personality. These sports develop a sense of discipline, team spirit and the ability to take right decisions in the hour of crisis.